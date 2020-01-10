Review suspension of Internet in J&K: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on January 10 ordered the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review all the restrictions pertaining to the suspension of Internet services in the region. The erstwhile State is facing shut-down of communications since August 5 last.

Temporary suspension of Internet, basic freedoms of citizens should not be arbitrary and is open to judicial review, three-judge Bench comprising Justice N V Ramana, Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice B R Gavai said.

Noting that the freedom of Internet is a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) of free speech and trade and commerce through Internet is protected under Article 19(1)(g), the apex court asked the administration to review Internet suspension in the Union Territory.

Suspension of free movement, Internet and basic freedoms cannot be an arbitrary exercise of power, the court said.

The court also said restrictive order under Section 144 of CrPC is not a tool to repress legitimate expressions of citizens. It ordered the J&K authorities to publish every order of restriction under the section to enable challenge by affected persons. "Magistrates while passing restrictive orders under Section 144 CrPC should apply their minds and have a sense of proportionality between danger to security and liberty of citizens. Repetitive order without giving reasons and not based on material facts will be violative," the judment authored by Justice Ramana observed.

The clamp-down followed the revocation of the special right and privileges enjoyed by the Kashmiri people under Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile State into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Anuradha Bhasin, the petitioner and Editor of The Kashmir Times, said the restrictions had crippled the freedom of the press, essential services and even communications between families, bringing untold miseries to the people. A pall of suspicion was cast on the entire seven million people, who lived in a state of imprisonment. Restrictive orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) were issued without application of mind, she said.

On November 21, the Centre had justified restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and said that due to the preventive steps taken, neither a single life was lost nor a single bullet fired.

The Centre had referred to terror violence in the Kashmir Valley and said that for the past so many years terrorists were being pushed through from across the border, local militants and separatist organisation had held the civilians captive in the region and it would have been “foolish” if the government would not have taken preventive steps to secure the lives of citizens.

Provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of J&K, were abrogated by the Centre on August 5 last year.