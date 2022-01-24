Revamped CGHS website and mobile app launched

It will enable delivery of healthcare services without venturing out, says Mandaviya

Aimed at benefiting more than 40 lakh beneficiaries (both in-service and retired personnel) with real-time information from the convenience of their homes, the Health Ministry has revamped the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) website (www.cghs.gov.in) and mobile app, “MyCGHS”.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya digitally launched the revamped website on Monday. “The launch of the revamped CGHS website linked with a mobile app is an important and timely step towards catering to India’s increasing digital penetration. The website has several updated features which shall hugely aid beneficiaries,’’ said the Ministry.

The Minister said the facility will enable delivery of healthcare services without venturing out and is an innovative step during the ongoing pandemic. It is an important and timely step powered by India’s increasing digital penetration, he said.

He said the basket of services is enlarged with the revamped website. With the newly provided feature of tele–consultation, the CGHS beneficiaries can seek expert advice directly through teleconsultation, he said. With these improved facilities, the CGHS aims to further increase its outreach to beneficiaries with ease of providing various facilities.

The website has been developed in accordance with Guidelines for Indian Government Websites and has user friendly features including aid for visually impaired persons like audio play of the text and option to increase the font size etc.

The website also has a link to beneficiary login for accessing online facilities such as tracking of medical claims, grievances, status and downloading of CGHS card, accessing history of medicines, online appointment system and various other facilities.

The CGHS is the nodal healthcare provider to Central government employees, pensioners and certain other categories of beneficiaries and their dependents enrolled under the scheme.