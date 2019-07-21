Revamp of Army Headquarters to get under way by end of July

The Army’s attempt at major restructuring will begin with the draft government sanction letter for reorganisation of the Army Headquarters (AHQ) expected by the month-end, Army sources said. The AHQ restructuring is the first of the four measures being undertaken as part of the transformation of the force.

Aligning procurements

“The government has already given in-principle approval for the AHQ restructuring. We have identified how to utilise the available space. One of the main ideas is to get procurements aligned, among other things. A new Deputy Chief (Sustenance) is going to look after all procurements,” a senior Army source told The Hindu.

Under the plan, the Master-General Ordnance will report to the Deputy Chief to bring all ammunition under one head, the source stated.

The Army now has two Deputy Chiefs, one for information systems and training and the other for planning and systems. These functions are being brought under one authority to avoid overlapping.

In another major change at the AHQ, the Directorates of Military Operations, Military Intelligence and Operational Logistics will report to the Deputy Chief (Strategy). The Perspective Planning Directorate will also report to this Deputy Chief. The third Deputy Chief, Information Systems, will look after all technology and cyber-related issues, the source said.

A new post of Additional Director-General (ADG), Vigilance, is being created, and he will report to the Army chief.

The four studies ordered by Army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat are restructuring of the AHQ; the Army restructuring which includes creation of Integrated Battle Groups; the cadre review of officers; and review of the terms and conditions of Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks.

The aim is a holistic integration to enhance the operational and functional efficiency, optimise budget expenditure, facilitate force modernisation and address aspirations, the Army had stated.

“So far, investigations are happening locally. He will get information of all investigations in the entire Army. This will standardise the nature of punishment,” the source said, adding the current ADG, Discipline and Vigilance, is not getting the feedback. There will be a new position of ADG, Human Resources, who “shall take proactive action on HR violations.”

In the Quartermaster General (QMG) branch, the post of ADG, Technology Evaluation, is to be abolished and chief engineers in formations will be responsible for constructions in their area, and not the Army Headquarters, as is the practice now. “The AHQ cannot look into every construction that is happening,” the source said.

The entire training function will move under the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), which will be shifted from Shimla to Meerut. Furthermore, the Director-General, Rashtriya Rifles (RR), now based in Delhi, will be moved to Udhampur, under an Additional Director-General, where the Northern Command is located.