Retirement age for Central forces is 60

The Union Home Ministry has fixed the retirement age of all Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel at 60 years, an order issued on Monday said.

The MHA issued the order following a January 2019 Delhi High Court verdict asking the Ministry to fix a retirement age that would be uniform for all members of the CAPFs.

All personnel in the Central Industrial Security Force and the Assam Rifles retire at the age of 60. However, in the other four forces — Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal — those from the ranks of constable to commandant retire at 57, but those above them retired at 60.

The Home Ministry had challenged the Delhi HC verdict in the Supreme Court on May 10 but it was dismissed by the apex court.

On Monday, the MHA issued an order that the age of retirement in the regular cadre of paramilitary component will be 60 years “irrespective of rank”.