Centuries-old tradition Khoj-e-Digar not allowed for the first time in Srinagar

Restrictions that were imposed imposed in view of Friday prayers were lifted from all parts of the city on November 2, but normal life remained affected for 90th day in Kashmir following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

While Friday prayers were not allowed in the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area for 13th week, Khoj-e-Digar — the special evening prayer held at Naqashband Sahib shrine here — was not allowed on Friday.

It was for the first time that Khoj-e-Digar, which is a centuries-old tradition specific to Kashmiri Muslims, was not been offered.

“There are no restrictions on movement of people in any part of the valley today. Normal activities are being witnessed across Kashmir,” a police official said.

The official, however, said the deployment of security forces continues in vulnerable areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley for maintaining law and order.

The situation across the valley so far is peaceful, the official said.

Although there was increased movement of private vehicles and cabs on the city roads, normal life remained disrupted in the valley for the 90th day following abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into union territories.

Markets closed around noon, the self-imposed deadline of operations in Kashmir, while educational activities, except for the board examinations remained suspended, the official said.