Republic Day 2021: Tight security for celebrations, tractor parade

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday across the country, albeit in a muted manner due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, farmers protesting the newly-passed agricultural laws have gathered in Delhi to participate in the tractor rally.

Delhi Police has advised people to watch the live telecast of Republic Day parade at home due to COVID-19 protocols. Invitees attending parade at Rajpath have to comply with the COVID-19 advisory that includes temperature check, use of sanitiser, mask and social distancing.

This time, there would not be a chief guest at the Republic Day parade. Additionally, the route of the marching contingent will end at the India Gate C-Hexagon instead of Red Fort.

Here are the updates:

PM Modi greets nation on Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Tuesday on the occasion of Republic Day. India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its Constitution came into force in 1950.

"Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" Modi tweeted.

U.K. PM Boris Johnson greets India on R-Day, says working together to eliminate COVID

The U.K. and India are working side by side to free humanity from the coronavirus pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a special reference to the vaccine collaboration in his Republic Day message on Tuesday.

Mr. Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark the India’s Republic Day but had to call off the visit to focus on the domestic crisis unleashed by the emergence of a new, deadlier variant of coronavirus in the U.K. at the end of last year.

In his video message to celebrate the birth of an “extraordinary Constitution” that established India “as the biggest sovereign democracy in the world”, the U.K. PM reiterated his plan to visit India in the coming months.

India’s colourful heritage comes alive in Republic day Google doodle

Vibrant colours, art, and architectural, cultural and sartorial heritage of India has been captured in a fascinating doodle by internet search giant Google to mark the 72nd anniversary of the the country’s Republic Day.

The artwork showcases beautiful old buildings in the backdrop in light saffron hue along with people in the front in green shade, with the letters of the company’s name in blue emblazoned in the middle, in a nod to the tricolour.

While letters ‘G’ and ‘O’ stand towards the left of a caparisoned elephant with a mahout, last three letters of ‘Google’, are positioned to its right. The majestic pachyderm itself represents the second ‘O’ in the technology bellwether’s name.