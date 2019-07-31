17th Lok Sabha has the highest proportion of women

Despite the share of women legislators in the Lok Sabha peaking at 14.39% as of June 2019, India is still worse than 140 countries in the representation of women in Parliament. The global average for the share of women parliamentarians stood at 24.6%.

Global snapshot

The graph plots the number of seats in Parliament against the share of women legislators in 191 countries. Each circle is a country.

Dark blue indicates countries that have a quota for women in Parliament; yellow denotes countries where parties are mandated to field a certain percentage of women candidates; green depicts countries where parties give quota to women but are not mandated to do so; gray indicates no quota for women.

Use the dropdown menu to select a country of your choice.

Rwanda has the highest proportion of women in Parliament (over 60%). India ranks 141st out of 191 nations.

Slight uptick

The graph shows the share of women lawmakers in the Lok Sabha from the first election to the latest. The percentage of women parliamentarians has gone up significantly in the last three terms of the Lower House.

State of play

The graph shows the average share of women MLAs in State legislatures between 2008 and 2018. Each bar is a State. Only nine States had an average share of more than 10% women in their Assemblies in this period.

As can be seen, Rajasthan had the highest average; Tamil Nadu was middling and Mizoram had the least.