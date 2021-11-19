National

Repeal of farm laws will result in long-term damage to farmers’ interests: RSS-affiliated BKS

Farmers burst fire-crackers as they celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced for the repealing of the three farm reform laws, at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi, November 19, 2021   | Photo Credit: PTI

RSS-affiliated farmers’ group Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has opposed the Union Government’s decision to repeal three farm laws, saying it will result in “long-term damage” to farmers’ interests.

“Because of the stubbornness of these so-called farmers, there is bound to be long-term damage for farmers. The reforms brought about by these laws would have especially benefited small and medium farmers,” the BKS said in a statement.

The group has previously said the laws needed amendments, not a repeal.

According to the BKS, the real problem facing farmers was exploitation in the market. The group demanded that farmers be protected by the enactment of a law guaranteeing remunerative prices for their produce, a demand that it shares with the farm unions protesting the three laws.

The committee being set up to make minimum support prices more effective must have a fair representation from non-political organisations, the group added.


