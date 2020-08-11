Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies aged 70

Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who was being treated for COVID-19, died of a heart attack at the Aurobindo Hospital here on Tuesday, his son Satlaj Indori said. He was 70.
The poet had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning after he tested positive for the disease.
“He was admitted for coronavirus treatment but passed away after suffering a heart attack,” Satlaj Indori told PTI.
In the morning, the lyricist-poet tweeted about his confirmed COVID-19 report and said he will keep everyone updated through social media.
“After initial symptoms of COVID-19, my corona test was done yesterday which came out positive. Pray that I defeat this disease as soon as possible,” Indori said in his last post.
With a 50-year career in poetry, Indori was known for the lyrics of songs like “M Bole to” from Munnabhai MBBS (2003), and “Neend Churai Mei” from Ishq (1997).
Earlier this year, his poem “Bulati hai magar jane ka nahi” went viral on social media, rendering him a sensation among the youth.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath