Remains of one missing helicopter pilot retrieved

Two pilots were killed when ALH crashed in Ranjit Sagar dam

Mortal remains of Lt. Col. A.S. Baath, one of the two pilots who went missing in the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crash in Ranjit Sagar (Thein) reservoir were retrieved on Sunday, the Army said.

“Mortal remains of Lt Col A.S. Baath retrieved from a depth of 75.9 m at 18:19 hrs from the Ranjit Sagar Lake. Efforts to retrieve mortal remains of the second pilot continue,” the Army said in a statement.

Wreckage of the Advanced Light helicopter was located on August 11. The weaponised ALH had taken off from Pathankot on a routine sortie and crashed in the reservoir in Jammu and Kashmir on August 3.