Red Fort to remain closed till Jan. 31

The Archaeological Survey of India on Wednesday extended the closure of Red Fort till January 31, a day after the historical site saw violent scenes during the farmers’ rally on Tuesday.

Red Fort had been closed from January 19 due to a case of bird flu being confirmed among dead crows found at the site. The ASI had closed the site to visitors from January 19 till January 21 due to bird flu and then it remained closed till Republic Day as is the case every year from January 22 to January 26. The closure was extended till Wednesday following the violence.

An ASI official said a report on the damage to the site during the protest would be sent to the Culture Ministry soon.