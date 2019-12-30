National

Recovery to be made from those who damaged rail property during CAA protests: Railway Board chairman

Railway property worth ₹80 crore was damaged during protests across the country against the amended citizenship law and recovery will be made from those found involved in arson and violence, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said on Monday.

“There has been damage of railway property worth Rs 80 crore during anti-CAA protests. Damages will be recovered from those found involved in arson and violence,” Mr. Yadav said.

