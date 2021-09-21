National

Recovery of explosives: NIA carries out multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir

Initial reports suggested that electronic gadgets such as cellphones and laptops were seized and a number of people were questioned. File   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Multiple raids were conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in a case related to the recovery of explosives in Jammu earlier this year.

Preliminary reports suggested that NIA sleuths raided and searched several residences in Srinagar, north Kashmir's Baramulla district, south Kashmir's Kulgam and Anantnag districts and the Chenab Valley's Doda and Kishtwar.

“The searches are on,” an official said.

Initial reports suggested that electronic gadgets such as cellphones and laptops were seized and a number of people were questioned.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2021 1:11:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/recovery-of-explosives-nia-carries-out-multiple-raids-in-jammu-and-kashmir/article36583762.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY