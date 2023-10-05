HamberMenu
Record Khadi sales show it has become powerful symbol of public sentiments: PM Modi

According to sources, products worth ₹1.5 crore were sold at the Khadi Bhawan at Connaught Place here on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

October 05, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that people’s attachment to Khadi will strengthen the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that people’s attachment to Khadi will strengthen the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, October 5, 2023 said Khadi has become a powerful symbol of public sentiments, as he lauded the record sale at the Khadi Bhawan here on Mahatama Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

Mr. Modi expressed confidence that people's attachment to Khadi, a hand-spun fabric promoted by Gandhi for its indigenous origin, will keep creating new records, strengthening the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

For the first time, products worth ₹1.5 crore were sold at the Khadi Bhawan at Connaught Place here on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said on October 4, 2023.

"On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the flagship Khadi Bhawan at Connaught Place in the heart of New Delhi witnessed the highest ever sale of Khadi and Village Industries products worth ₹1,52,45,000," it said.

In his posts on X, Mr. Modi described his government's decision to set up the National Turmeric Board which, he said will benefit crores of industrious farmers and ensure better markets and more prosperity for them.

Reacting to another decision of the Union Cabinet at its meeting on October 4 o approve establishing the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University, the prime minister said it will be a game changer for the youngsters of Telangana.

"It will also deepen understanding of tribal culture as well as encourage innovation," PM Modi said.

