Supreme Court acknowledges Karnataka Speaker’s freedom to decide on MLAs’ fate

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the Karnataka Speaker complete discretion and authority to decide on the resignations tendered by 15 dissident MLAs even as it gave the rebel legislators freedom to opt out of the Assembly proceedings.

Though the court has not specified while pronouncing its order, the MLAs may choose to stay out of the trust vote scheduled on July 18.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi described the order “prudent” and a deft balancing of the “conflicting and competing” rights of the Speaker and the dissident MLAs.

The interim order leaves the Karnataka Speaker unfettered to decide, as and when he considers appropriate, the resignations of the 15 MLAs.

On the other hand, the court also empowers the MLAs, who have already tendered their resignations, the liberty to bail out of the House proceedings. The court, in short, leaves it open for the dissident legislators to defy the party whip. This may now act as an indirect impetus for the Speaker to decide on their resignations quickly.

However, at this moment, it is not known what would follow if the Speaker rejects their resignations before the trust vote. Would the legislators then be compelled to participate?

The Speaker’s grounds for rejection of resignations are limited. He can reject a resignation only if it is not in a proper format or is found to be not voluntary or genuine.

However, the MLAs have already filed separate sworn affidavits in the Supreme Court stating that their resignations are voluntary and genuine.

Moreover, the court has directed the Speaker to place his decision on the resignations before it.

This shows that the decision of the Speaker and any legal issues sprouting from it would certainly be open for adjudication before the Supreme Court in future.

The court said the interim order was only meant to maintain the constitutional balance between the authority of the Speaker and the rights of the rebel MLAs.

The decision on Wednesday comes as a complete U-turn from the court’s order on July 11, asking the Speaker to decide the resignations of 10 of the total 15 MLAs “forthwith or within the remaining part of the day.”

The Speaker and Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had separately argued that the court should not intervene and allow the Speaker to take a final decision on the resignations. The Speaker should be left to his own devices and not be put on a deadline by the court. Mr. Kumaraswamy said the court was drawn into a political thicket by legislators “hunting in a pack” to bring his government down.

The Speaker said the MLAs were already facing disqualification for defection, and the disqualification plea by the Congress party preceded their resignation letters.

The MLAs, on the other hand, blamed the Speaker for acting in a malafide manner to delay the decision on their resignations in a bid to give the waning Kumaraswamy government “something to hang on to.”

They said there was no need for a probe into the voluntariness of their resignations as they had already come out in the media to express their disenchantment against the Kumaraswamy government.

They said it was their right to resign from a government they were “fed up” of. They said they could not be compelled by the Speaker to participate in the Assembly proceedings.

Five of the 15 MLAs had accused the Kumaraswamy government of threatening and intimidating them into supporting it in the proposed floor test.

“We wish to resign, acting in accordance with our conscience. The right to resign from our office is our fundamental right as a citizen as well as a public representative... The Speaker is acting in violation of our fundamental right,” the MLAs had said.

But the court, in its Wednesday order, steered clear of the Speaker’s turf and merely said the latter would deal with the resignations as per Article 190 of the Constitution and Rule 202 of the Rules and Procedure of Conduct of Business in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The decision came on a writ petition filed by dissident legislators Pratap Gouda Patil, Ramesh Jarkhiholi, Byrati Basavaraj, B.C.Patil, S.T.Somashekar, Arbail Sivaram Hebbar, Mahesh Kumathalli, K.Gopalaiah, H.D.Vishwanath and Narayan Gowda against the Speaker’s delay on their resignation.

The petition by these 10 MLAs was followed by a separate application by five other dissident MLAs — Anand Singh, K. Sudhakar, N. Nagaraju, Munirathna and Roshan Baig — on identical grounds.