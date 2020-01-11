Real history lives in art, culture, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said historians had reduced the history of India to a “struggle for power, succession wars and violence related to it” but ignored the crucial issue of the how the people had dealt with those “tumultuous times”.

Mr Modi, who was in Kolkata on a two-day visit, rededicated three recently restored iconic colonial buildings to the people of the city. Speaking at an event at the Currency Building, Mr Modi quoted from an essay written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1903 to press the point that “politics is transient” and the real history of a civilisation is reflected through its art and culture.

The recently restored Currency Building, built in 1833, was among the three restored monuments. The other two buildings are Metcalfe Hall and Belvedere House.

During his 20 minute speech, the Prime Minister said the Centre wants to highlight India’s cultural resources before the world with a “new vibrancy” and form so that the country becomes a big centre of heritage tourism in the world.

Pointing out that India has tried to preserve its own heritage buildings, he said efforts have been taken at the same time to modernise these structures.

Renovation exercise

“With this thought, the central government is renovating historic buildings. Starting from Kolkata, such buildings in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Varanasi will be renovated so that they can have new galleries and house new exhibitions, and can be a venue for theatre, drama or music concert,” he added.

The Prime Minister announced that five museums in the country, including Kolkata’s Indian Museum, will be converted into ‘iconic museums’ of international standards. Underlining the need for maintenance and management of heritage buildings, Mr. Modi also spoke about establishment of an Indian Institute of Heritage Conservation. Giving the institution a deemed university status is being considered, he said.

“A museum called Biplabi Bharat will be made, in which Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Aurbindo Ghosh, Binay-Badal-Binesh, and all great soldiers of freedom struggle should get some place,” he added.

After the event at the Currency Building, the Prime Minister inaugurated a light and sound show on the iconic Howrah Bridge at Millennium Park on the bank of the Hooghly. Mr Modi was joined by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the event.

Later in the evening the Prime Minister went to Belur, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in an event to mark sesquicentenary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday.