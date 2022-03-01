Manipur Assembly elections | Re-election demanded at several polling stations

People have alleged booth capturing and other irregularities

Voters waiting at a polling booth during the first phase of the Manipur Assembly election in Imphal. | Photo Credit: AP

Several sections of people in Manipur, including tribal students, have demanded re-election at 27 polling stations in the Henglep Assembly constituency in Churachandpur district and eight other stations in the Keirao constituency in Imphal East district, on charges of booth capturing and other irregularities.

Meanwhile, tribal groups withdrew an “indefinite lockdown” after INC candidate Lanminthang Haokip was unconditionally released by police at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Four parties — NPP, INC, Shiva Sena and JD(United) — in Churachandpur district have filed a complaint with the Election Commission, seeking repoll in 22 polling stations in the Henglep constituency.

They said repoll should be done after beefing up security in the polling stations. They alleged that cadre of four Kuki tribal armed groups, who had come overground after signing the suspension of operation pact, interfered with polling at many stations. Voting slips were snatched from voters.

INC candidate in the Saitu Assembly constituency Landengthang Haokip pacified the people after reports said that even EVMs were smashed. However, the police arrested him and took him away to the Imphal police station. Claiming he was innocent, people in the constituency had declared an indefinite lockdown. One activist said on Tuesday that as Mr. Haokip was set free unconditionally, the agitation was withdrawn.

There were reports of clashes in New Keiethelmani in Kangpokpi district.

Mohammad Nasiruddin, an NPP candidate in the Keirao Assembly constituency, demanded repoll in eight polling stations. In his complaint with the EC, he said that the BJP agents did not allow agents of other candidates to enter the polling stations. One vehicle belonging to him was also damaged, he claimed.