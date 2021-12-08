Rawat was one of the bravest to have served country: Shah

India stands united in this grief, says Rahul

Leaders across party lines on Wednesday condoled the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who, along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others, was killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, and recalled his service to the nation.

As the Indian Air Force confirmed that Gen. Rawat had passed away in the crash, condolences poured in from all corners. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet that Gen. Rawat was one of the bravest to have served the country.

“A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained,” Mr. Shah said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recalled working with Gen. Rawat. “Deeply shocked at tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife. We worked closely together in the last few years. It is a huge loss to the nation,” he said in a tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his condolences to Gen. Rawat’s family. “I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time. Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives. India stands united in this grief,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury said he was deeply shocked by the news and offered his condolences to the families of Gen. Rawat and all those who died in the crash.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Gen. Rawat’s home State, said Gen. Rawat, the first CDS of the country, was a loyal officer and his death was an irreparable loss to India and Uttarakhand in particular. He added that Gen. Rawat’s passing away was a personal loss for him as the CDS had “guided” him like a guardian.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the death of Gen. Rawat and his wife was extremely sad and the General would be remembered always as an outstanding military officer. His death was an irreparable loss to the nation, the Chief Minister said.