Rates for 400 procedures revised under Ayushman Bharat

Package on black fungus treatment added in PM-JAY

The National Health Authority (NHA), the apex body for implementing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), has revised the Health Benefit Package (HBP) Master under the scheme.

In the revised version of Health Benefit Package (HBP 2.2), rates of some packages have been increased by 20 per cent to 400 per cent under the PM-JAY. Rates of around 400 procedures have been revised and one new additional medical management package related to black fungus has also been added, according to a release issued by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The HBP 2.2 is expected to be rolled out from November this year.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said HBP 2.2 would enable the empanelled hospitals to provide better services to the beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY. “The revised packages for oncology will enhance cancer care for the beneficiaries in the country. Addition of new packages related to black fungus will be a huge relief to the beneficiaries. The rationalised HBP will further improve the uptake of schemes in private hospitals leading to reduced out-of-pocket expenditure for the beneficiaries,” he added.

Dr. R. S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), said new packages had been added to cover more disease conditions and regular rates of the packages were being revised to provide better healthcare services.

The NHA has undertaken rate revision in categories including radiation oncology procedures, medical management procedures for dengue, acute febrile illness etc., surgical package treatment for black fungus and other procedures such as right/left heart catheterisation, arthrodesis, cholecystectomy and appendicectomy.

Under medical management procedures, rates for ICU with ventilator support have been revised by 100 per cent, rates for ICU without ventilator by 136 per cent.

Currently, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY covers 1,669 treatment procedures out of which 1,080 are surgical, 588 medical and one unspecified package.