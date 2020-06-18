Ram Vilas Paswan calls for boycott of Chinese goods

Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan called for a boycott of all goods made in China on Thursday. Rules will soon be framed to block the import of any substandard products from China and other countries, he said.

Also read: Railway to terminate ₹471 crore signalling contract of Chinese firm

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Paswan said, “I appeal to the public in general to give a strong reply to China by boycotting it’s products and to promote only made in India products”. He had already ordered his Ministry to refrain from purchasing stationary and other administrative items from firms selling products made in China, he said.

The Minister said the new rules would be notified soon by the Bureau of Indian Standards that fixes standards for around 25,000 products. “When our products are exported, many nations reject them claiming that it does not adhere to their standards. But when their goods come to India, there is no strict quality control. Our new rules will plug these loopholes,” he added.

It is unfortunate that even Ganesha idols or the lights used during Diwali more often than not come from China, the Minister said. “We have to give them a strong reply for their barbaric attack,” he added.