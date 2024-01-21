GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ram temple consecration | Uddhav Thackeray gets invitation by Speed Post

Uddhav loyalist Sanjay Raut criticised the government and said ‘Lord Ram will curse you. All film stars are invited but the Thackeray family closely associated with movement is treated in such a manner’.

January 21, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. File

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray received a speed post invitation for Monday’s Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Uddhav loyalist and party’s MP Sanjay Raut criticised the government’s treatment of the Thackeray family.

Dismissing Mr. Raut’s claims, Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant explained that the Speed Post was chosen for a quicker delivery. “Speed Post is used to ensure the invitation reaches faster and it has been done,” he said.

However, Mr. Raut expressed discontent, accusing the government of worshipping Lord Ram while ruling like Ravan. “Lord Ram will curse you. All film stars are invited but the Thackeray family closely associated with movement is treated in such a manner,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray plans a two-day visit to Nashik during Monday and Tuesday, and his visit includes prayers at Kalaram temple and a ‘maha aarti’ on the Godavari river bank.

On Tuesday, he will participate in a day-long party convention in Nashik.

The Ram temple consecration, to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled for Monday, with a public opening the next day.

