Ram temple complex will be ‘atmanirbhar’ in its own way, statue of ‘Jatayu’ installed: Champat Rai

Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai said this as he shared the landscape plan of the grand complex in a presentation made at the trust's office in Ayodhya.

December 26, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - Ayodhya

PTI
Workers make flags of Lord Ram and Hanuman as part of preparations for the upcoming inauguration of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, in Ayodhya, on December 26, 2023.

Workers make flags of Lord Ram and Hanuman as part of preparations for the upcoming inauguration of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, in Ayodhya, on December 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The under-construction Ram temple complex in Ayodhya will be 'atmanirbhar' in its own way with sewage and water treatment plants, and it will also have facilities to ease the movement of the elderly and the specially-abled, officials said on December 26.

He also said that 70 per cent of the 70 acres of the upcoming temple complex will be green area.

The complex will be 'atmanirbhar' in its own way as it will have two STPs, one WTP and a dedicated line from power house, he said.

The temple complex will also have a fire brigade post, which will be able to source water from an underground reservoir, he added.

The grand temple will have 392 pillars, a 14 feet-wide 'percota' periphery which will span 732 metre, Rai said, sharing the landscape plan with a group of journalists.

The Ram temple complex will have the lift facility and two ramps at entrance to facilitate elderly, specially-abled visitors, he said.

Mr. Rai also said that a statue of Jatayu has been installed on Kuber Tila in Ayodhya.

