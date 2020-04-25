Rajya Sabha spends only 24% of its time on legislation, finds analysis

The Upper House spends only 24% of its time in deliberating and passing laws, an analysis by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has revealed. Most of its functional time is spent on deliberating various issues of public importance.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu had directed the Secretariat to carry out the analysis in an attempt to blunt the Opposition’s criticism that the Upper House, also called the Council of States, spends far too much time in government business (legislating) instead of debating the issues raised by them.

Data from 1978 onwards was analysed. During 1978-2018, Rajya Sabha held 3,022 sittings and transacted business for a total of 13,946 hours as against the total available time of 18,132 hours. This comes to 76.91% productivity of the House, while 23.09% of the total available time was lost due to disruptions.

The analysis revealed that 40.20% of its time is spent deliberating issues of national importance followed by 32.22% of time in asking questions to government and holding them accountable.

Only 24.05% of its functional time is spent on making laws for the country. And an additional 3.52% of time is spent on Private Members’ Bills, which are standalone legislation drafted by individual members. These have rarely been translated into laws.

Time spent on Government Bills ranged from 10.87% of the total time in 2015 to 40.09% in 2002. However, this touched a record high of 45.90% during the historic 250th Session of the Rajya Sabha last year. A record 15 Bills were passed, with the House spending 49.08 hours out of the total session time of 107.05 hours during this landmark session.

Deliberative functions, like debating electoral reforms or recent discussions on law and order situation in parts of Delhi, take up the largest chunk of time.

The oversight function of the House, which is to hold the government accountable by way of asking questions, calling attention motions and so on, takes about 32.22% of its time, with slots reserved for the daily Question Hour.

Functional hours

Another interesting outcome of the analysis is how the functioning of the House has severely deteriorated post-2010. During 1978-2018, the actual functional time of the Rajya Sabha, excluding disruptions, ranged from 139 hours to 580 hours per year.

All instances of working for above 500 hours per year were during 1978-1988, with an evident slide afterwards. Since 1995, there were only six instances of the House functioning for more than 300 hours per year during the 23 years. Since 2010, it has been below 300 per year.