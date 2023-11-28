HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajya Sabha privileges committee to call Opposition MPs against whom there are complaints

The two AAP MPs were previously suspended for various reasons

November 28, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Rajya Sabha proceedings in New Delhi. File

A view of the Rajya Sabha proceedings in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha that met on November 28 to deliberate on the pending complaints against Opposition MPs – AAP’s Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, Trinamool’s Derek O’ Brien and Congress’s Jairam Ramesh – has decided to call them to present their defence in person, though according to sources, no date was fixed for their deposition. Mr. Singh is in judicial custody for over a month now after his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Delhi excise policy scam.

Mr. Singh was suspended in July indefinitely during a protest by the Opposition parties demanding a debate on Manipur. Mr. Chadha was suspended on August 11, the last day of the Monsoon Session for “gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct”. A breach of privilege was filed against him by four Rajya Sabha members for proposing their names for a Select Committee without their consent in violation of rules.

Meanwhile, three privilege complaints moved by BJP MPs Biplab Kumar Deb, Dr. Anil Agarwal and Bhubaneswar Kalita against Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader O’Brien for “casting unsubstantiated reflections on high authorities” was admitted by the committee in October. Unlike the two AAP leaders, Mr. O’ Brien was not suspended.

A suspended MP cannot attend the House proceedings or participate in the meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committees.

Related Topics

Rajya Sabha / Parliament proceedings / parliament

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.