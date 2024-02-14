GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajya Sabha polls | BJP nominates Union Ministers L . Murugan from M.P. , Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha

The BJP has named three more candidates besides Mr. Murugan, from Madhya Pradesh.

February 14, 2024 11:04 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Union Ministers L . Murugan and Ashwini Vaishnaw during an official event in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, released the party’s Rajya Sabha nomination list for Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

The party named Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan as its Rajya Sabha candidates from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw is likely to get elected with the support of the Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), as was the case during the former IAS officer’s election for the first term in 2019.

From Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has named three more candidates ¬ Umesh Nath Maharaj, Maya Narolia and Bansilal Gurjar ¬ besides Mr. Murugan, the MoS in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, for the five vacancies from the State.

The BJP has the numbers to win four seats while the Congress can win one.

