Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh cremated; political leaders, relatives pay last tributes

Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh was cremated at the Chhatarpur crematorium in New Delhi in the presence of family members and relatives on Monday.
The last rites took place around 11:30 a.m.. His two daughters consigned his mortal remains to flames. His wife Pankaja Singh was present there.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, Singh’s last rites were performed in the presence of a limited number of people.
The 64-year-old, who died on Saturday in Singapore, had been undergoing treatment at a hospital there for six months and had undergone a kidney transplant in 2013.
Singh’s body was brought to the national capital in a chartered aircraft on Sunday evening.
Political leaders, family members and relatives paid their last respects to Singh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Jaya Prada were among the first ones to pay floral tributes to the former Samajwadi Party leader at his Chhatarpur farmhouse.
