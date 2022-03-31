Rajya Sabha live updates | Proceedings begin

The Hindu Bureau March 31, 2022 11:07 IST

Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment to continue

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 22, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment to continue

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed in the House yesterday. Here are the updates 11:17 am On disruptions in the House Over the last four years, the House has lost over 35% of productivity because of the disruptions. “I hope everybody maintains dignity, decorum, and has meaningful discussions,” he says. 11:10 am Rajya Sabha MPs’ retirement Mr. Naidu addresses the House on the contribution of the MPs who are retiring on March 31, 2022. He lauds Anand Sharma and Jairam Ramesh, among others, for their contribution to the parliamentary standing committee. 11:05 am House proceedings begin Chairman Venkaiah Naidu addresses the House on the retirement of 72 members. 10:15 am List of Business Papers and reports of the parliamentary standing committee to be laid on the table Dr Jitendra Singh to make a statement on the Ministry of Science and Technology Discussion on the Ministry of Labour and Employment 10 am Day 12 recap Venkaiah Naidu said that the Question Hour and the Zero Hour will not be conducted on March 31 to allow for the members to make speeches and bid farewell as 72 members leave the Rajya Sabha. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was taken up discussion. The House passed the Bill.



Our code of editorial values