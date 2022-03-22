Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on working of Ministry of Railways

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on March 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on working of Ministry of Railways

On its fifth day in session, the Finance Minister, in the Upper House, moved two Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bills in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing.

In the Rajya Sabha today, discussions on the working of the Ministry of Railways, and the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment will be taken up.

Here are the latest updates:

11.11 a.m.

House adjourned till 12.00 noon

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourns the Rajya Sabha till 12.00 noon.

11.10 a.m.

Opposition members troop into the well

Chair disallows notice under rule 267 given by Opposition MPs against petrol and LPG price hike

Following this, Opposition troops in the well.- Vijaita Singh

11.08 a.m.

Papers and Reports being laid on the Table

Members of Parliament lay on the Table, Papers and Reports mentioned against their names.

11.05 a.m.

House pays respect to victims of China Eastern Airlines crash

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu speaks about the China Eastern Airlines crash that took place yesterday.

“Convey India’s stand of solidarity with them in their hour of grief.” Mr. Naidu says.

House observes silence as a mark of respect for those who died in China air crash yesterday- Vijaita Singh

11.00 a.m.

Proceedings begin in the Upper House

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha commece.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu begins the proceedings by addressing the House on the occassion of World Water Day. “Conservation of water and preservation of water resources is of utmost importance for our country,” he says.

10.30 a.m.

List of Business

1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the following bills for consideration and return

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022.

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022

2. Further discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways

3. Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment

4. Papers and Reports to be laid on the Table

5. Question Hour

10.00 a.m.

Day 5 recap

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved two Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bills in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, during Question Hour informed the Upper House that India imports less than 1% crude oil from Russia.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore informed the Upper House that the new Parliament building project, which is part of the Central Vista Project, has achieved 44% physical progress while the government has so far spent ₹480 crore on it.