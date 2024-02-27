GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajya Sabha elections | A ‘victory amidst loss’, says JD(S)

February 27, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai cast their votes in the Rajya Sabha election in the Karnataka Assembly, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on February 27, 2024, Tuesday.

Former Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai cast their votes in the Rajya Sabha election in the Karnataka Assembly, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on February 27, 2024, Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Janata Dal (Secular) candidate D. Kupendra Reddy may have lost Rajya Sabha election, but the party is happy that it managed to avert any split of its votes.

With all the 19 JD(S) legislators turning up at Vidhana Soudha to vote for their candidate Mr. Reddy, the party was united unlike in some earlier instances. In Rajya Sabha elections in the past, the JD(S) has been a victim of cross voting — in 2016 when eight of its members cross voted in favour of Congress and in 2022 when one legislator cross voted in favour of Congress and another cast an invalid vote.  

For months now, Congress leaders, especially KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, had been claiming that JD(S) legislators were ready to join the Congress, many a times unsettling the leaders. They have claimed it was one of the factors that ultimately drove the regional party to the saffron camp, forging an alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Despite attempts by the ruling party to “brainwash” JD(S) legislators to desert the party, members showed their loyalty and remained united, party sources said. The party stuck together though Gurmitkal legislator Sharanagouda Kandakur had for sometime distanced himself over differences with leaders.

The leaders believe that Rajya Sabha results provide a communication space that could eventually address the differences. A party leader described the result as a “victory amidst loss.” Despite the setback in Mr. Reddy losing the election, they claimed that these developments would help the party consolidate further.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Janata Dal - Secular / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.