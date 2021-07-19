Rajya Sabha adjourned for an hour

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu mentioned the passing away of the two sitting MPs as well as 10 former members.

Rajya Sabha proceedings on the opening day of the Monsoon session of Parliament on Monday were adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect for departed two sitting MPs Raghunath Mohapatra and Rajeev Satav.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu mentioned the passing away of the two sitting MPs as well as 10 former members, including Bollywood veteran actor Dilip Kumar and legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh.

He read out obituary references for each of the 13 before adjourning the proceedings for an hour “as a mark of respect to memory of Raghunath Mohapatra and Rajeev Satav, sitting members of house, the house stands adjourned for one hour”.

While nominated member Mohapatra died on May 9 at the age of 78 years, Congress leader Satav passed away on May 16 at the age of 46 years.