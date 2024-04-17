GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajnath Singh seeks Congress’ stand on CPI(M) poll promise to dismantle nuclear weapons

Mr. Singh said talks of dismantling India’s nuclear weapons amount to playing with national security and that there was a ‘deep rooted conspiracy to weaken the country’

April 17, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - Kasaragod (Kerala)

PTI
A file photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing an election rally

A file photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing an election rally | Photo Credit: ANI

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on April 17 questioned the intention behind the CPI(M)‘s poll manifesto promise to dismantle India’s nuclear weapons and demanded the Congress to make its stand on this issue clear.

Mr. Singh alleged that talks of dismantling India's nuclear weapons amount to playing with national security. He also alleged that there was a "deep rooted conspiracy to weaken the country".

Speaking at a public meeting in Kasaragod district of the State, Mr. Singh said India worked hard to become one of the 11 nuclear power nations in the world and dismantling its nuclear weapons will weaken the country whose neighbours Pakistan and China are nuclear powers.

The CPI(M) in its manifesto has said that there will be "complete elimination of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, including chemical and biological weapons".

Mr. Singh alleged that it appeared that the Left and the Congress were trying to weaken the country.

During his speech, he also said that whoever in India has opposed Lord Ram has faced downfall, which is what has happened to the Congress and CPI(M) in the country.

He alleged that both the parties, which are allies in the INDIA bloc, do not understand the importance of Lord Ram or the festival of Ram Navami. "They have created hurdles in celebration of Ram Navami. We all know that whosoever has ever opposed Lord Ram faced downfall in the country. That is what has happened to Congress and CPI(M)," he alleged at the election meeting here.

He also claimed there was no difference in words and deeds of the BJP which was the most credible political party in the country. However, the words and deeds of the Congress and Communist parties were different.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will win seats in double digits from Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in Kerala on April 26 and the results will be declared on June 4.

Related Topics

defence / defence equipment / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

