Rajnath Singh approves extension of accommodation for battle casualties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to extend the period of retention of government accommodation by battle casualties from all the three Services to one year from the existing three months.
“In view of the requirements and demands of the armed forces, the Ministry of Defence reviewed the existing provisions and recommended the extension of the period to boost the morale of the Service personnel,” Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
At present, the family of an armed forces personnel killed in action against enemy forces or whilst enemy air attacks are permitted retention of government accommodation for three months and it has now been extended to one year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.