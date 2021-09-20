National

Rajnath, Austin hold telephonic conversation

US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin with Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh. File photo.   | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Ahead of the first in-person meeting of the Quad leaders later this week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held a telephonic conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and discussed bilateral and regional matters, including developments in Afghanistan.

“They discussed defence cooperation and looked forward to working closely,” a Defence Ministry statement said. “Both sides appreciated the mutual cooperation in the recent evacuation operations in Afghanistan and agreed to remain in regular contact in view of evolving situation,” it stated.

They also exchanged views about combating terrorism in the region, the statement added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2021 8:44:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rajnath-austin-hold-telephonic-conversation/article36572422.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY