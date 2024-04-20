GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP to win all 25 LS seats in Rajasthan, Gehlot's son will loose by huge margin: Amit Shah

Amit Shah also hit out at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, claiming that they go on vacations abroad every three months.

April 20, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, on April 20, 2024.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, on April 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 20 said Rajasthan is going to give all 25 Lok Sabha seats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third time.

Addressing a poll rally in Bhilwara, Mr. Shah also targeted former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that he was "stuck" in the election campaign of his son Vaibhav Gehlot, the Congress candidate from the Jalore parliamentary constituency.

"The son is going to loose the election by a huge margin," the Union minister claimed, referring to Vaibhav Gehlot.

"The first phase of elections was held yesterday (April 19). All 12 seats of Rajasthan that voted in the first phase will go to Narendra Modi. Rajasthan is going to make a hat-trick of giving all 25 seats to Narendra Modi for a third time," he said.

Mr. Shah also hit out at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, claiming that they go on vacations abroad every three months.

"Priyanka Gandhiji returned from Thailand after a vacation in the middle of the elections," he added.

Mr. Shah said voting for Mr. Modi meant voting for the creation of "Mahan Bharat". "Modi fulfilled all promises he made in the last 10 years," he added.

The Union home minister targeted Congress leaders for not attending the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple, alleging that they were afraid of losing their vote bank.

"The public will never forgive those who do not visit Ram Lalla out of greed for vote bank," he said.

Mr. Shah said that during the former UPA government's rule, terrorists used to infiltrate and carry out attacks. "When the Modi government was formed, terrorists attacked again in Pulwama. They forgot it was not a Congress government anymore but a BJP government and that Narendra Modi is the prime minister. In just 10 days, Mr. Modi eliminated terrorists by conducting surgical and air strikes in Pakistan," he added.

"There is peace in Kashmir and the northeast. Naxalism is on the verge of ending. Modi has worked to secure the country and make it prosperous. In 10 years, Modi worked to bring the economy from number 11 to five. Make Modi the prime minister for the third time and India will become the third-largest economy," Mr. Shah said.

The Union minister also highlighted the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission as an achievement of the Modi government.

