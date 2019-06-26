National

The three best police stations in India are in Bikaner, Campbell Bay and Farakka

Women police station in sector 51 in Gurugram | Representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: Manoj Kumar

Union Home Ministry's survey focussed on facilities such as a women’s help desk, drinking water and child-friendly rooms.

The three best police stations in the country are in Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and West Bengal, an internal survey of the Union Home Ministry has found.

The Kalu police station in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district is ranked number 1 as it had all facilities such as a women’s help desk, drinking water facilities and Wi-Fi.

The second in the rank is Campbell Bay in Nicobar district. It has a child-friendly room and a separate waiting room for complainants and visitors.

The Farakka police station in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district is ranked third as it has air conditioners, gymnasium, CCTV cameras and a comfortable environment for police-public interaction.

The annual survey is being conducted since 2016 after it was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grade the police stations during the annual Director General of Police conference in Gujarat.

Out of 15,666 police stations across the country, three each were chosen from the States having 750 plus police stations, two each from all other States and Delhi, and one each from remaining six Union Territories.

The stations were evaluated on the basis of crimes against women and SCs/STs, and property-related offences, the Home Ministry's report said.

The survey was conducted in 2018.

