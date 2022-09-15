Raise retirement age of SC, HC judges: advocates’ bodies

Bar Council of India, Bar associations to communicate their resolution to PM, Law Minister

Advocates' bodies, including the Bar Council of India, have resolved to push forward with a demand to enhance the retirement age of judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts.

The Bar Council of India, its counterparts in the States, High Courts' Bar Associations intend to communicate their resolution to the Prime Minister and the Union Law Minister.

A press statement released by the Bar Council of India (BCI) said the advocates' bodies, in a joint meeting, unanimously came to the conclusion that amendments should be immediately introduced in the Constitution to increase the retirement age of High Court judges from 62 years to 65 and that of Supreme Court judges from the current 65 years to 67.

Recently, the Law Minister, responding to a question in Parliament, had reportedly said there was no move, as of now, from the government's side to seek an increase in the retirement age of judges.

The BCI statement also said lawyers want statutes to be amended to allow "experienced advocates" to head Commissions and other fora.

Presently, statutes like the National Human Rights Commission, etc, find only retired Chief Justices of India or former Supreme Court judges eligible for appointment as chairperson.