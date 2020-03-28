Railways manufactures prototype of isolation ward in coaches

The railways has manufactured a prototype of an isolation ward for treating COVID-19 patients by converting non-air-conditioned train coaches, it said on Saturday.
Once the best practices were finalised in the next few days, each railway zone would manufacture a rake with 10 coaches every week, the national transporter added.
“Then we will serve the hinterlands or whichever region needs the coaches,” Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.
To make the modified isolation ward, the middle berth was removed, the lower portion of the compartment plugged by plywood and a provision of partition provided from the aisle side for the isolation of the compartment, the railways said.
It has also provided 220-volt electrical points in each compartment for medical instruments.
