Railways has delivered 2,960 tonnes of liquid oxygen to States

The Railways has delivered 2,960 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to States across the country since April 19 in 185 tankers, the national transporter said on Friday.

Forty-seven 'Oxygen Express' trains have completed their journey so far, it added.

Till now, 174 tonnes of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 729 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 249 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 305 tonnes in Haryana, 123 tonnes in Telangana and 1,334 tonnes in Delhi.

At present, 18 tankers are on the run with more than 260 tonnes of LMO which are expected to arrive in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi, the Railways said.

"Running of new oxygen is a very dynamic exercise, and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night," it said.