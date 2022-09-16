Railway healthcare network comes under Ayushman Bharat

Financial coverage of up to ₹5 lakh in empanelled public, pvt. hospitals for beneficiaries

Financial coverage of up to ₹5 lakh in empanelled public, pvt. hospitals for beneficiaries

The entire railway healthcare network of hospitals and health units across the country now are covered under the National Health Authority (NHA) which brings it under the ambit of the Centre’s insurance scheme of Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PM JAY).

This follows a memorandum of understanding signed by the Ministry of Railways executive director health (general) Dr. Sridhar Krishnappa with the NHA represented by Dr. Pankaj Kumar Arora earlier this month.

It will enable financial coverage of up to ₹5 lakh in the empanelled public and private hospitals for the beneficiary who need not be from the railway family. Hitherto, except during the peak COVID waves or during emergencies, the railway healthcare institutions were exclusively for the employees and their families, including the retired, who continue to get free treatment.

After this, the railway hospitals will not charge any money from the beneficiary for any cost related to the treatment including diagnostics, drugs and medicine, consumables, special consultation visits, food, hospitals stay, etc., said an official communique from the Railway Board to the general managers in all zones across the country.

The 91 railway hospitals spread in various zones will be reimbursed for the cost of the treatment under the scheme and at each of these places, a registration counter has to be set up for generation of the identity card with proper IT backup. A medical coordinator (part-time) and a non-medical coordinator (full-time) has to be appointed to facilitate the beneficiary management.

The NHA has laid down the process and terms for extending portability of benefits to all the Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries across the railway hospitals network in the country. It means beneficiaries from other States will also be treated in different hospitals and the claim amount will be paid by the respective patient State.

