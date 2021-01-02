Raigad rape and murder case: Accused Adesh Patil sent to police custody till January 8

The sessions court in Alibaug has remanded to police custody a man accused of raping and killing a three-year-old tribal girl at Pen in Raigad district of Maharashtra.
Adesh Patil (34), who was out on bail in a rape case, allegedly sexually assaulted and killed the toddler at Vadgaon village in Pen on December 30, 2020.
While no advocate represented him in court, Patil has been remanded to police custody till January 8.
The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Earlier this week, it was announced that renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam will be appointed as special public prosecutor in the case.
The incident triggered widespread outrage, with locals calling for a bandh in Pen town.
