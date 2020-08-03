Rahul takes a dig at Modi over rising COVID-19 cases

As the COVID-19 cases crossed the 18-lakh mark, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by reminding him of his earlier statement of India being better off than other nations because of timely action.

Mr. Gandhi, on twitter, shared a graph that showed India at the top among 10 countries that saw the highest number of infections in the past 24 hours.

India has surpassed the U.S. and Brazil, according to the graph.

“The right decisions at the right time means India is better off than other countries, PM,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted to highlight Mr. Modi’s earlier comment and the rate of infection.

Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked if the Central government has left the citizens to be ‘atmanirbhar’ [self reliant].

“18,00,000 cases, 53,000 daily infections, 38,000 deaths, public health is failing. CMs admitted in pvt hospitals, Union Ministers in pvt hospitals, but where is Modi govt.? Have left India to be ‘Atamnirbhar’?” he asked.