Rahul Gandhi’s comments on IUML cement Congress-League partnership for Lok Sabha polls

June 06, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks during an interaction with journalists at the National Press Club in Washington, U.S., that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is a “completely secular” party may have triggered a political slugfest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in Delhi. However, they had an unexpected impact in Kerala. The comment served to strengthen the alliance between the Congress and the IUML, solidifying their partnership for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls next year.

Interestingly, this development has put a dent in the plans of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], as the party was actively trying to win the IUML’s support. Last year, M.V. Govindan, the CPI(M) State secretary, praised IUML’s secular credentials and dismissed claims of it being a communal party, sparking intense discussions within political circles.

Following Mr. Gandhi’s comment, the BJP national leadership accused the IUML of sharing the same mindset as that of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, regarded as the father of nation of Pakistan, while the Congress leadership hit back saying that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee had sent IUML leader E. Ahamed to Geneva to represent India.

Amidst the political bickering, IUML’s national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, who was reportedly attempting ties with the Left camp, brought clarity on his party’s alliance position. He stated: “Rahul’s assertion that the Muslim League is a secular party is based on his party’s experiences, and we hold it in high regard. The Congress and the Muslim League have shared a close relationship since the days of Indira Gandhi.”

Mr. Kunhalikutty also went on to highlight IUML’s role in guiding the Muslim community onto the right path during a time of exploitation and violence following the demolition of the Babri Masjid. Even the State unit of the BJP had openly acknowledged this, Mr. Kunhalikutty pointed out.

Nonetheless, social critic and political analyst Hameed Chennamangaloor, argues that the Congress’ heavy reliance on the IUML for electoral success in Kerala reveals a potential vulnerability. “Without the IUML, the Congress party is finished and will never come to power in the State,“ he says. He asserts that Mr. Gandhi’s impressive victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in 2019, with a margin of 4.31 lakh votes, owes much to the unwavering support of the IUML. The significance of this backing, also played a crucial role in neighbouring constituencies as well, he says.

Although Congress candidates emerged victorious in the Parliament seats such as Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Palakkad, and Alathur, their fortunes took a beating in the 2021 Assembly polls. The party managed to win only six segments across six districts, highlighting the challenging terrain they face in the absence of IUML’s steadfast support.