National

Rahul Gandhi's claim that Congress did not try to capture institutions during Emergency 'laughable': Javadekar

Union Environment Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar gestures as he speaks during a press conference, at BJP HQ in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on Wednesday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for attacking the RSS and claiming that the Congress at no point during the Emergency attempted to capture India's institutional framework, saying his statement was "laughable" as his party had then ended the independence of institutions, denied media freedom and jailed dissenting voices.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said it will take Mr Gandhi a long time to understand Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindutva organisation and ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP, and asserted that it is the "world's biggest school of patriotism".

“The RSS's role is to effect good changes in people and inspire patriotism in them,” he told reporters after he was asked about Mr Gandhi's comparison of the Hindutva organisation with radical Islamists in Pakistan.

In a conversation with Kaushik Basu, professor at the Cornell University in the US and India's former chief economic advisor, Mr Gandhi had termed the Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi a "mistake". However, he added that it was fundamentally different from the current scenario as the Congress at no point attempted to capture the country's institutional framework.

Attacking the Congress leader, Mr Javadekar said lakhs of people, including MPs and MLAs, were arrested during that time while institutions were denied any freedom.

Now for him to say that they did not target institutions is laughable, Mr Javadekar said.

Responding to a question, the minister also rejected allegations that the Income Tax raids on the premises of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu were linked to their comments, which are seen at times critical of the BJP.

"This is too much," he said to the question and added that "probe agencies undertake investigations based on credible information and the matter later goes to courts as well."

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided premises linked to the filmmakers, including Kashyap, who launched the now-dissolved production house Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhashish Sarkar and Bollywood actor Pannu, officials said.

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles

Flight services to four new destinations to be launched from Rajamahendravaram airport

SEC order for grounding ward volunteers during ULB polls suspended by High Court

After flash floods, alternative Bailey bridge opened over Rishiganga in Uttarakhand

Supreme Court orders panel formation on pendency of cheque bounce cases

Why does Samajwadi Partys’s name get dragged into every incident of crime, asks U.P. CM Adityanath

Interview | CAA, mega alliances cannot stop us from forming govt. again: Ranjeet Kumar Dass

Priyanka Gandhi slams Adityanath govt over law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh

BJP should follow Rahul Gandhi on Emergency, regret Gujarat riots: NCP

Karkiholi supporters enforce bandh in Gokak markets

Girls stripped, forced to dance by police; Maha govt. orders probe

Voicing dissent against govt does not amount to sedition: SC

Caught in ‘sex for favours’ scandal, Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigns

Supreme Court defers hearing of challenge to T.N.’s 69% quota

BSF jawan killed, 4 injured in firing accident at practice range: Police

I-T raids at premises linked to Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl

Linguistic barrier to development must be broken through education in local languages: PM Modi

Man held over murder of girl in Bulandshahr

COVID-19 vaccination: Poor internet connectivity should not hamper drive in rural areas, says U.P. govt.

COVID-19: India records 14,989 new cases, 98 fresh fatalities

Everything should be done to ensure protection of forests, safe habitats for animals: PM Modi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2021 5:42:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rahul-gandhis-claim-that-congress-did-not-try-to-capture-institutions-during-emergency-laughable-javadekar/article33980219.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY