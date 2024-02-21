GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Gandhi to deliver two lectures at Cambridge University; Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on break from February 26-March 1

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said February 22 and 23 will be rest days for the yatra

February 21, 2024 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Rahul Gandhi began a two-month-long cross-country march to regain some of the popularity it has lost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling BJP ahead of a crucial national vote this year.

| Photo Credit: AP

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will take a break from February 26 to March 1 to enable Rahul Gandhi to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater, Cambridge University, and attend important meetings in New Delhi, the Congress said on Wednesday.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said February 22 and 23 will be rest days for the yatra after its Kanpur leg on Wednesday.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume on the morning of February 24 from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and thereafter, cover Sambhal, Aligarh, Hathras and Agra districts, before arriving in Rajasthan's Dholpur, Mr. Ramesh said.

"February 26th to March 1st will be break days to enable Rahul Gandhi to fulfil his long-standing commitment to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater Cambridge University (UK) on February 27th and February 28th and also to enable him to attend other important meetings in New Delhi," Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will once again resume from Dholpur at 2 p.m. on March 2, he added.

It will then cover Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Shajapur and Ujjain, among other districts in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader added.

Mr. Ramesh also informed that at 2 p.m. on March 5, Mr. Gandhi will have darshan at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

The former Congress chief had last had this darshan on November 29, 2022, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The east-to-west Manipur-Mumbai yatra, which entered Uttar Pradesh last Friday, is scheduled to traverse 6,700 kilometres through 15 states. It aims at highlighting the message of nyay (justice) while meeting common people on the way.

