Rahul Gandhi takes truck ride from Delhi to Chandigarh, listens to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of drivers

Rahul Gandhi also stopped near a Gurdwara in Ambala City along the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway early Tuesday morning and paid obeisance there

May 23, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - Chandigarh/New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a ride in a truck while travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh on May 23, 2023.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a ride in a truck while travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh on May 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travelled in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems faced by truck drivers, the party said on May 23.

Mr. Gandhi undertook the journey Monday night and in visuals and videos, the former party chief, donning his trademark white T-shirt, is seen sitting inside a truck, travelling with one of the drivers and speaking to truck drivers at a dhaba.

"Leader of the people @RahulGandhi ji reached among the truck drivers to know their problems. Rahul ji travelled with them from Delhi to Chandigarh," the Congress said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mr. Gandhi also stopped near a Gurdwara in Ambala City along the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway early Tuesday morning and paid obeisance there.

"According to media reports, there are about 90 lakh truck drivers on the Indian roads. They have their own problems. Rahul ji did the work of listening to their ' Mann Ki Baat'," the Congress said.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan told PTI that Mr. Gandhi travelled with truck drivers and halted en route and listened to the problems faced by them.

Congress' social media department head Supriya Shrinate shared pictures of Mr. Gandhi travelling in a truck and meeting with truck drivers.

"Rahul Gandhi is a different person. Today he is committed to bridging the widening gap between the general public and the government in this country. Then in this heat, be it sitting with the truck drivers all night and listening to their problems or travelling in a truck. In such a few people, the hope of a better future has arisen!" she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress sources said Mr. Gandhi was on his way to Shimla to spend some time with his mother Sonia Gandhi and on the way he decided to listen to the problems of truck drivers.

