Rahul Gandhi slams govt on fuel price hike

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the government as petrol prices crossed the ₹100-a-litre mark in Delhi, charging that the Modi government runs on “tax extortion”.

Petrol prices crossed ₹100-a-litre mark after fuel prices were increased in line with firming international oil trends.

“Your car may run on petrol or diesel, Modi government runs on tax extortion,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, using hashtag ‘TaxExtortion’.

In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹100.21 a litre and diesel is priced at ₹89.53 per litre.

Delhi is the last of the metro cities to see petrol rising above the ₹100-a-litre mark. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune already have prices above that mark. Kolkata also saw petrol prices climbing over ₹100 per litre on July 7.


