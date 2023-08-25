HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi should be INDIA’s PM face, says Bhupesh Baghel

The Chief Minister said the BJP is perturbed by Mr. Gandhi's popularity, especially after the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

August 25, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Also seen is Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Also seen is Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Ahead of the INDIA bloc's meeting in Mumbai later this month, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on August 25 said he would want Rahul Gandhi to be its prime ministerial face.

He said the BJP is rattled by the popularity of Rahul Gandhi after his Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra and that is why it got him disqualified from Lok Sabha and even took away his official residence.

"As a Congress man, I feel Rahul Gandhi should be the prime ministerial face," Mr. Baghel told PTI in an interview. He was asked whether he would want Gandhi to be the face of the INDIA alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The BJP is very scared of Rahul Gandhi, that is why he was disqualified from Lok Sabha...made to vacate his bungalow," he said, referring to the Wayanad MP's disqualification from Parliament following his conviction in a defamation case. His Lok Sabha membership was later restored after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction.

The Chief Minister said the BJP is perturbed by Mr. Gandhi's popularity, especially after the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Mr. Baghel said the main aim of the INDIA bloc is to oust the "dictatorial people from power" and asserted that any differences among its parties will be resolved through talks.

More than two dozen opposition parties have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On what role he sees for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mr. Baghel said, "We would like to see Priyanka Gandhi in Parliament. She is our star campaigner."

Related Topics

Rahul Gandhi / alliances and coalition / Bharat Jodo Yatra / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.