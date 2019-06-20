Rahul maintains there was corruption in Rafale deal

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday maintained that there was ‘corruption’ in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal and indicated his firmness on stepping down as party chief by declaring that that the organisation would choose its next president.

While walking out of the Central Hall after President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, journalists asked him about his response to the mention of Rafale aircraft in the Presidential address.

“My stand has been the same that there has been corruption in the Rafale jet deal,”Mr Gandhi replied.

President Kovind in his address referred to the delivery of the first lot of Rafale by the end of this year.

Mr. Gandhi was also asked to respond to a news report in a leading Hindi daily that claimed that he would nominate Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the party chief post.

“Who am I appoint? The call on who will be the Congress president will be that of the party’s and not mine,” he said.

The Congress, however, played down the speculation surrounding Mr. Gandhi’s comments regarding leadership.

“There is no speculation, he [Rahul Gandhi] is our president and we unanimously support him. There is no question of any other name,” Mr. Antony told The Hindu.

Congress insiders say a group led by Mr. Antony is trying to convince Mr. Gandhi to stay on even as he continues to be adamant in not continuing as party chief.