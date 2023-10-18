HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raghubar Das appointed Governor of Odisha

BJP leader Indra Sena Reddy Nallu have been appointed Governor of Tripura

October 18, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated October 19, 2023 04:29 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
For Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. File

For Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Telangana BJP leader Indra Sena Reddy Nallu have been appointed as the Governors of Odisha and Tripura, respectively, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on October 18.

Mr. Das, currently a national vice-president of the BJP, was the first non-tribal Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019. He has been appointed to the gubernatorial post in place of Ganeshi Lal, who has completed his tenure.

Mr. Das was part of the Janata Party in 1977 and joined the BJP as a founding member in 1980, according to his biodata.

In 2004, Mr. Das was appointed as Jharkhand state president of the BJP. Mr. Das, a grassroots leader of the BJP, is a former employee of Tata Steel.

Mr. Nallu is a BJP leader from Telangana. He is a BJP national executive member and he succeeds Satyadeo Narain Arya as the Tripura Governor.

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, it added.

Related Topics

Orissa / Tripura

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.