Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system achieves major milestone

Missile directly hits a pilotless target aircraft at medium range and medium altitude.

India’s Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system achieved a major milestone on Friday when it directly hit a pilotless target aircraft (PTA) at medium range and medium altitude, defence sources said.

The state-of-the-art missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near Balasore in Odisha at 3.50 p.m. IST.

The system is capable of detecting and tracking targets on the move and engaging targets with short halts. It is designed to give air defence coverage against strike columns of the Army, a defence analyst said.

Propelled by a single stage solid propellant rocket motor, the sophisticated missile uses indigenous subsystems. The missile is cannisterised for transportation and launch using a mobile launcher, capable of carrying six canisterised missiles.

All QRSAM weapon system elements, like battery multifunction radar, battery surveillance radar, battery command post vehicle and mobile launcher, were deployed in the flight test, it said. The radar tracked the target — Banshee PTA — from the farthest range and the missile was launched when the target was within kill zone. It achieved a direct hit, with terminal active homing by RF seeker guidance, the statement said.

Various laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) such as DRDL, RCI, LRDE, R&DE(E), IRDE and ITR participated in the test, it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Secretary DD R&D and DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO scientists on the achievement.